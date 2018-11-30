Displaced KMC tenants to get alternative places: mayor

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said tenants of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) who were affected by the ongoing anti-encroachments drive would be provided with alternative places in the KMC-run markets.

He stated this while addressing a press conference at the KMC head office on Thursday. Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani was also present on the occasion.

Akhtar said that the affected traders would not be left helpless and alternative places to 1,470 shopkeepers out of 3,575 would be given in the first phase, while the remaining 2,105 shopkeepers would be accommodated in the second phase of the rehabilitation process. A summary in this regard had been moved to the Sindh chief minister, he said, hoping that it would get approved soon.

The mayor said action would be taken against officers who authorised the establishment of encroachments on footpaths, roads, streets, parks and drains. In reply to a question, he said the KMC was not alone in the drive against encroachments as the Karachi Development Authority, Rangers, police, Sui Southern Gas Company, K-Electric and district municipal corporations fully cooperated with it.

Historical buildings

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the adviser to the chief minister of Sindh on information, law and anti-corruption, said the government wanted to conserve all the historical buildings of Karachi.

He said this while unveiling plaques of the historical Frere Hall and Club Road. Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani was also present on the occasion. He emphasised the need for highlighting the importance of historical buildings and roads by using plaques indicating the names of structures and roads.

The Frere Hall was a fine example of majestic colonial architecture and Club Road had great historical significance, he added. He praised the efforts of the commissioner and said this was how history was preserved all over the world and how the tourists were helped to understand the country’s culture in a better way and the locals to remain connected with their past.