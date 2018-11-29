HEC upset Railways in National Women Hockey

LAHORE: Higher Education Commission (HEC) caused the first major upset at the ongoing 30th National Women Hockey Championships at the National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

HEC defeated the more experienced Railways team by two goals to nil. HEC went ahead early in the sixth minute through an open play goal by Sana Akhtar.It served as a wake-up call for the Railways, runners-up to Wapda in last few editions of the nationals.

Second half also witnessed good hockey. Eight minutes before the final whistle, HEC’s Saba Riaz doubled the lead with a field goal and it ended 2-0. Army continued the aggressive march with their third successive big win, 13-0 over Islamabad. Penalty corner expert Taskeen was the top scorer with four goals.

Defending champions WAPDA also maintained their perfect record, demolishing Punjab Whites 9-0. Hammra stole the limelight with five goals.Another well contested encounter was witnessed between two lowly ranked teams, Sindh Whites and KPK.

Sindh side managed a hard fought 2-0 win. Iqra Shakeel and Mashaal were their scorers.Punjab Colours, the strongest among the provincial sides, rained goals against the hapless Balochistan, winning 18-0. Arzo netted four goals.Results: HEC defeated Railways 2-0; Army beat Islamabad 13-0; Wapda defeated Punjab Whites 9-0; Sindh Whites beat KP 2-0; Punjab Colours beat Balochistan 18-0.