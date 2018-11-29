Kartarpur border corridor opening lauded

The AGHS Legal Aid Cell considers the opening of the Kartarpur border corridor as one of the biggest stepping stones towards bringing peace between India and Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by AGHS Legal Aid Cell, champion of human rights late Asma Jahangir passionately advocated for peace with India and solidarity within the South Asian region.

Asma Jahangir spoke about the India-Pakistan’s relationship as difficult one but also pointed out that if the border at Wagah was opened, there would be long queues of people on either side.

For peace and prosperity in the region, Jahangir co-founded South Asians from Human Rights (SAHR) with Mr I.K. Gujral, former prime minister of India and many other prominent members from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. SAHR was created as a democratic regional network with a large membership of committed human rights defenders to find a regional response to human rights issues.

AGHS welcomes the Indian delegation and hopes that in the coming years both countries will work towards building strong relations as it would help bring stability in the region, the statement concluded.