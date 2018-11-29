PU to establish Guru Nanak chair

LAHORE: Punjab University Faculty of Oriental Learning Dean Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar has said efforts would be made to establish Guru Nanak Chair at Oriental College to do research on the teachings of Baba Guru Nanak.

He was addressing an international seminar organised by PU Department of Punjabi at Sherani Hall, Old Campus here on Wednesday. Former provincial law minister Justice (R) Afzal Haider, MPA Zainab Umair, Sadaf Mirza from Denmark, Sardar Amrek Singh & Sardar Bawa Singh from UK, Dr Hynzror Neroesler from Sweden, Department of Punjabi Chairperson Prof Dr Nabeela Rehman, scholars from Pakistan and abroad, faculty members and students were present.

The speakers highlighted the teachings of Baba Guru Nanak and said he preached peace and tolerance. He said Baba Guru Nanak bore hardships to set examples for others. Later, Sufi Sangat was organised at Al-Raazi Hall in which Sufiana Kalam and a skit was presented reflecting the teachings of Baba Guru Nanak and other Sufis.

seminar: Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) organised a seminar on ‘Global Geopolitical Shifts and Pakistan’ in its auditorium. Former ambassador, President Lahore Council for World Affairs Javid Hussain was the keynote speaker while Director CSAS Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, faculty members, MPhil & PhD scholars and students were also present.

Javid said China’s rise would grow the seeds of possible tensions and conflict with global powers such as US’ fear of replacement of global powers status raises the question that if US is prepared to accommodate the rise of China? He said there would be number of others fractions and agents to force China and US to follow confrontational politics. He said there would be huge development in Asia-Pacific region especially in the next 30 years in which majority of the world economic powers will be in Asia–Pacific region.

He said this change in centre of gravity of world economies will have a huge impact on Pakistan and we should look forward to handle that situation and mold it according to our national interests.

Meanwhile, Punjab University’s Pakistan Study Centre will organise a seminar on ‘Pakistan’s Contemporary Challenges and Opportunities in the Context of Security Dynamics’ on Thursday (today) at its auditorium.

University of Social Sciences, Poland Prof Dr Agnieszka Kuszewska will be the keynote speaker while PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter and others will also attend the seminar.Punjab University’s Centre for Applied Molecular Biology (CAMB) in collaboration with American Society of Microbiology International Student will organise a seminar on ‘Bio-Safety Training for Young Researchers’ on Thursday (today) at Riazud-Din Auditorium CAMB. PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter will be the chief guest.

results: Punjab University has declared results of MA History part-I annual examination 2018, MA International Relations part-I annual examination 2018, MSc Sports Science & Physical Education part-I annual examination 2018, MSc Zoology part-I annual examination 2018, MSc Physics part-II annual examination 2018, MSc Applied Psychology part-II annual examination 2018, MA Mass Communication part-I&II annual examination 2018 and MA French part-I&II annual examination 2018. Detailed results are available on PU website.

UVAS: The Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore organised UVAS Science Competition 2018. The objective of the competition was to present research outputs of UVAS scientists to industry to strengthen the academia-industry relationship.

The competition was divided into two categories; tangible and intangible. In the tangible category, the scientists displayed prototypes whereas in intangible category, the process or technique developed was displayed in the form of a poster.

Faculty of Bio-Sciences Dean Prof Dr Habibur-Rehman, Dr Asim Mahmood Khan and Dr Shahzad Naveed Jadoon evaluated the participants and ranked the top positions in both the categories.

pet show: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Student Society Vets Care Club in collaboration with private sectors pets feed and medicines companies on Wednesday organised a Pets’ Gala.

Department of Clinical Medicine and Surgery Chairman Prof Dr Arif Khan and Major Kaleem-Ullah were the chief guests while Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Dr Syed Saleem, Dr Zia-Ullah Mughal and a large number of people from civil society, pets’ lovers, students and faculty member attended the event.