69 PESSI officers transferred

LAHORE: Sixty-nine officers of Audit and Finance cadre of the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) have been transferred on administrative grounds.

Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) governing body chairman Ansar Majeed, who is also a provincial minister for Labour and Human Resources, approved the transfers while PESSI Commissioner Saqib Manan issued notification for these transfers and postings.

According to the notification, Director Audit Social Security Head office Muhammad Sharif has been transferred and posted at Director Finance.

Director Finance PESSI head office, Muhammad Haleem has been transferred and posted as director Audit. He will also hold the additional charge of the post of secretary PESSI Pension Fund Trust. Similarly, Deputy Director Audit head office Muhammad Tahir has been transferred and posted as Acting Additional Director Finance Social Security Hospital, Shahdara. Muhammad Fahim, Acting Additional Director Finance, Social Security Hospital Shahdara, has been transferred and posted as Acting Addl Director Finance (Audit Wing) PESSI head office. Izharul Haq Acting Additional Director Finance Directorate of Social Security, Multan, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director Finance at SS Hospital, Multan. Another Acting Deputy Director Finance SS Hospital, Multan Tanveer Bhutta has been transferred and posted as Acting Deputy Director DSS Muzaffargarh. According to the notification, Deputy Director Finance PESSI head office Fahim Anwar has been transferred and posted as Acting Addl Director Finance DSS, Multan. Riffat Jamil Awan, Deputy Director Finance DSS, Rawalpindi, has been transferred and posted as Acting Addl Director Finance at SS Hospital, Islamabad. Muhammad Aurangzeb, Acting Addl Director Finance SS Hospital Islamabad has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director Finance DSS, Rawalpindi. Iftikhar Nabi, Deputy Director Finance Directorate of Social Security Rahimyar Khan has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director Finance, Directorate of Social Security Bahawalpur. Zulfiqar Ahmad, Acting Additional Director Finance DSS, Sialkot, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director Finance SS Hospital, Gujranwala.

Manzoor Hussain, Addl Director Finance SS Hospital, Sialkot, is transferred and posted as Addl Director Finance SS Hospital Gujrat. Deputy Director Budget PESSI head office Muhammad Younas has been granted charge of Additional Director Finance head office. Similarly, PESSI Authorities have transferred and posted throughout Punjab 31 Accounts Officers and 24 Audit Officers from their present place of posting.