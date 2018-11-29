Defeats in practice matches not worrisome: Islah

KARACHI: Chairman national selection committee Olympian Islahuddin has said that defeats in practice matches before the World Cup did not mean Pakistan were weak.

“There are various reasons behind the poor show of the players in the practice matches. Maybe the players did not want to throw all their energy in the practice matches,” said Islah while talking to ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

He said that the team management did not use its proper strategy of attacks and PC drag flickers because it did not want the rival teams to learn about it. “So we should not give too much importance to these defeats. But the boys should know the coming matches would be tough where there would be no room for laziness,” said Islah.

He said Germany were much stronger than Pakistan, but they were slow starters and took time to settle down. “Besides, they have been away from international hockey for a while. And Pakistani players have played rigorous hockey throughout the season. They played Commonwealth Games, Champions Trophy, Asian Games, an event in Oman, and Asian Champions Trophy,” said the former Pakistan captain.

“They will get chances of scoring goals against Germany and other teams, but the main thing is that they should make the most of those chances. World Cup matches are not ordinary matches. You miss a chance and you might lose the game,” he said.

“Pakistan cannot afford missing opportunities. The forwards and the PC specialists will have to give their hundred percent. At the same time the defenders and the goalkeeper will have to be extremely vigilant as the Germans are superior in fitness,” Islah said.

He said that despite facing a financial crisis, PHF had cleared the dues of the players, their diet and fitness programme was maintained, and their training camp was regular. “It is for the players now to deliver results,” he said.