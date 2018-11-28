‘Patwari’ caught red-handed

Rawalpindi : The Anti-Corruption Establishment, Rawalpindi during a crackdown has arrested a corrupt revenue official, Ali Khan, red handed for taking Rs50,000 bribe. The revenue official (Patwari) had demanded Rs165,000 to do a legal work in which Rs50,000 was paid in advance and remaining amount after completion of the work.

The Regional Director Anti-Corruption Muhammad Arif Raheem along with Deputy Director (Investigation) Adnan Babar conducted a raid and arrested revenue official, Ali Khan, for taking Rs50,000 ‘bribe’ even for a legal work.

The complainant, Najam Khan, an overseas Pakistani has complained that concerned Patwari demanded Rs165,000 ‘bribe’ to division of my inherited land. The complainant also said that concerned revenue official told him that he will get Rs50,000 first and other money after completion of work.

The anti-corruption, Rawal-pindi has registered FIR against corrupt official and sent him to Adiala Jail. The Anti-Corruption Establishment Regional Director Arif Raheem told ‘The News’ that he will never spare any corrupt official in any department. “Public should come to my office if they have some reservations against any officer. I will take action against corrupt officers,” he assured.