Wed Nov 28, 2018
November 28, 2018

Back with a vengeance

Newspost

November 28, 2018
Our unpredictable cricket team came back with vengeance in the second Test match against New Zealand. To see Pakistan win by an inning and 16 runs was adelight.

Yasir Shah has levelled the record of Imran Khan by taking 14 wickets in a Test match. The consistency in performance is the key to victory. It is hoped that Pakistan will maintain its winning streak and win the series against the Black Caps. Congratulations to cricket lovers. It was a brilliant game.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad

*****

The entire nation is proud of Yasir Shah whose magical spell of 8 for 41 helped Pakistan claimed the victory against New Zealand. It was good to see the cricket team’s tremendous performance. The biggest problem which Pakistan faces is poor selection of players.

The way Yasir bowls is exclusive and special, he should be given chance to play in all formats of the game. He should be encouraged to keep playing and winning for Pakistan.

Nasir Soomro

Karachi

