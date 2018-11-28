Kartarpur Corridor a step towards peace: Fawad

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said Kartarpur Corridor is a step towards durable peace between India and Pakistan.

Speaking at a dinner hosted by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar to former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu and journalists at Hazoori Bagh here, he said Pakistan had turned the course of history by opening Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh yatrees, adding it was a epoch making decision by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The information minister said peace is inevitable for eradication of poverty, adding the world stood witness that Pakistan had assumed leadership role in the region by opening the Kartarpur Corridor.

Fawad said some elements in India had sown the seeds of hatred for electoral gains, adding Pakistan had stepped forward to end decades long war and tension between the two countries. He said Pakistan had sent a positive message to the world by standing for peace.

The minister said some Indians believed the problems would resolve by closing eyes to the facts while another section think that mud slinging against Pakistani the solution to all problems.