Tue Nov 27, 2018
November 27, 2018

Pak High Commission Dhaka burgled

National

November 27, 2018
DHAKA: In the evening of November 22, unknown burglars broke into the Consular Section of Pakistan High Commission, Dhaka, and took away computers containing official records and sensitive data.

According to a press release, the matter has been reported to the diplomatic zone police station in Gulshan. Pakistan High Commission, Dhaka said the incident of burglary at the high commission, in the highly sensitive diplomatic zone, is regrettable and a matter of grave concern to the diplomatic missions. It said the Bangladeshi authorities have been requested to investigate the incident of burglary and bring the culprits to justice. The Bangladesh authorities have also been requested to beef up security of foreign missions, diplomats and their supporting staff to thwart any such incidents in future.

