Students protest against killings in IHK

MUZAFFARABAD: Hundreds of female students of private schools carried out a protest here Monday against killing of 19 people including two teenage girls during the last 3-day in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The protest organized by Pasban-e- Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir led by its Chairman Uzair Ahmad Gazali was attended by hundreds of female students of read foundation school who chanted slogan against Indian forces.

The protesters marched from Gujra campus of the school to Noluchi Bridge carrying banners and play cards inscribed with pro-freedom and anti-Indian slogans demanding the United Nations to take a cognizance of Indian brutalities.

Addressing the protesters, Uzair Ahmad Gazali and Pakistan Peoples Party local leader Shukat Javed Mir said the silence of United Nations on killings of youngsters in Shopian and Bejbhara in IOK may jeopardize peace in the region.

He said Indian forces didn’’t spare a two-year old Habiba Nisar and targeted her with pellet while she was at her home and two youngsters were shot dead in the same area.