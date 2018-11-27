Inimical foreign elements behind Chinese consulate attack: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry Monday said inimical foreign elements were behind the recent terrorist attack on the Chinese consulate, as they were averse to Pak-China relations.

Speaking at a function in connection with collection of donations for the two cops, who laid down their lives to avert major terrorist act at Chinese consulate in Karachi, the minister said he firmly believes that these forces cannot sabotage the Pakistan-China relations that were deep rooted and time-tested.

Fawad said the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China had further strengthened these relations in different spheres including economy and defence.

He noted this close collaboration was not acceptable to certain forces and that was why they were resorting to such cowardly acts to harm Pak-China relations.

The minister said the world fully knew as to who stands for peace and stability in the region and who is trying to sabotage it.

The minister contended that Pakistan had proved to be steadfast and firm in the war against the menace of terrorism.

Recounting the sacrifices rendered by the security forces and people in the war against terrorism, he reaffirmed the commitment to overcome the menace at all costs.

He was all praise for the Chinese initiative of collecting donations for the martyrs of the Chinese consulate attack. He said this gesture clearly reflected the strong bonds between the two countries despite all these odds.

Fawad made it clear that the government of Pakistan and China fully stand by the families of the victims of the terrorist attack.