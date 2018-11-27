100,000 kidney patients admitted to BVH in 2018

BAHAWALPUR: Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH)’s urology department’s head Dr Shafqat Ali Tabbasum Monday said some 100,000 kidney patients were admitted to the kidney centre of the hospital this year.

He said these patients were admitted to the newly constructed Kidney Centre.

Talking to reporters, Dr Shafqat said a large number of patients were from South Punjab’s different districts. He said patients from Sindh and Balochistan also came to the hospital. He said “The unhygienic and contaminated drinking water is the major cause of kidney diseases.” Reportedly, in Bahawalpur and its adjoining areas, the underground water level had dropped to more than 100 feet and it caused increase of concentration of arsenic in water.

JI condemns Chinese Consulate attack: The leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Monday condemned terrorists’ attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi and demanded a stern action against the attackers. In a press release, JI South Punjab chapter chief Dr Syed Waseem Akhtar and JI Bahawalpur chief Syed ZeeshanAkhtar condemned the attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi. They expressed deep sorrow and grief over life losses at the consulate and in a bazaar in Orakzai tribal area.