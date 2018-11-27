close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018

Veterans Cricket Championship

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018
LAHORE: Aftab Qarshi beat Lahore Badshah by 47 runs in 6th Aftab Qarshi Veterans Cricket Championship at Stags Cricket Ground. Scores: Aftab Qarshi 176 all out after 29.3 overs (Rehan Rafique 77, Kashif Iqbal 31. Qaiser Nadeem 5/30, Shafqat Butt 3/29).

Lahore Badsha 129 all out after 25 overs (Amir Riaz 60 Not Out. Rehan Rafique 3/30, Kashif Iqbal 2/17, Kashif Shafi 2/24). Javaid Ashraf and Ahmad Shahab were umpires and Azhar Hussain was the scorer. In the end, chief guest international cricketer Naeem Ashraf gave man of the match award to Rehan Rafique.

