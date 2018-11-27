BSS learning extravaganza held

Rawalpindi: Beaconhouse Primary Branch here, organisesed ‘A Learning Extravaganza,’ says a press release.In order to acquaint parents with the teaching strategies special model classes for all the academic subjects were conducted.

A considerable number of parents attended the event and appreciated that the educational techniques of Beaconhouse School System (BSS) meet the challenges of the 21st century and make their children globally aware. This was followed by interesting fun activities such as a gaming zone, jumping castle, magic show and much more. Food stalls were also arranged to entertain and engage the parents and students. Everyone appreciated the efforts of the school administration in arranging such an informative event.