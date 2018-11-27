Internal Accountability Unit established for corruption-free Capital Police: IGP

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has said that capital police would be made corruption free force as envisioned by the incumbent Government of Pakistan, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said that, in order to strengthen professional standards and to ensure that the internal accountability mechanism may be institutionalized in Islamabad Police, the IGP Islamabad had ordered for immediate establishment of an Internal Accountability Unit (IAU).

In the light of these orders, an Internal Accountability Unit (IAU) has been established in Central Police Office, Islamabad for which an instant Standing Order has also been issued.

The IAU will be reporting to the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Operations, Islamabad, while one DSP as incharge and four Inspectors as members of the unit will perform their duties under direct supervision of AIG Operations. Likewise, one team for all four respective zones of ICT comprising of one Inspector, one Sub-Inspector and two constables have been appointed.

This Internal Accountability Unit has been established at central level to carry out internal accountability of the Islamabad Capital Territory Police. The primary purpose of IAU is to deal with complaints related to corrupt practices within police working. This unit shall provide a foresight forum for expeditious disposal of complaints of the citizens. It shall also restore public confidence on Police; make it work efficiently by inculcating a sense of responsibility and accountability at its various levels.

The main function of this IAU will be to carry out discreet/fact-finding inquiries into complaints about corrupt practices, information and news/media reporting about corruption. The unit will also inquire into the allegations of misuse of Govt. funds/vehicles/facilities. It will also verify the complaints of indifference to welfare of police personnel, while inquiries will also be conducted on complaints lodged at Citizen Portal (PMDU) by this unit. The IAU will also look into the matters as entrusted by the IGP, Islamabad.

IAU shall record every inquiry in writing and assign it a dedicated office number. The IAU shall finalize every inquiry within 07 days. In case of additional timing if so required, written approval shall be solicited from AIG Operations, Islamabad.

All inquiries shall be approved by DIG headquarters for police officers up to the rank of Inspectors, while inquiries of Gazetted officers shall be approved by the IGP, Islamabad. After the approval of inquiry, it shall be sent to the competent authority for departmental action, which shall be completed in 15 days and requisite report shall sent back to the office of the AIG Operations.

A dedicated helpline with number 1416 has also been allocated to the IAU for

entertaining information/complaints about corrupt practices inside the Police department. Feedback of complainants complaints shall be reviewed/shared on periodic basis.