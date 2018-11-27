Encroachment mafia resurfaced in city

Rawalpindi: The Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) has failed to remove encroachments from bazaars in the city. The encroachment mafia as per routine have re-occupied the roads, bazaars and footpaths and creating hurdles for pedestrians and motorists.

Last month, the district administration launched a drive to retrieve the land of the Evacuee Trust Property Board and the Auqaf Department but it was also stopped after two days due to political pressure.

Similarly, Cantonment Board Management (CBM) and District Council, Rawalpindi are also failed to vanish encroachments from cantonment areas.

The encroachment mafia as per routine ruling in Raja Bazaar, Bara Bazaar, Trunk Bazaar, China Market, Iqbal Road, City Saddar Road, Mochi Bazaar, Dalgaran Bazaar, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Commercial Market, Banni, Jamia Masjid Road, Asghar Mall Road, Faizabad, Double Road, Pirwadhai, Dhoke Mangtal, Dhoke Ratta, Gangmandi, Adiala Road, Murree Road, Tench Bhatta, Chungi no. 22, Chur, Lal Kurti, Sher Zaman, Tulsa Road, Allabad Road, Saddar Bazaar, Hathi Chowk, Railway Road, Chota Bazaar and Westridge Road. The traffic remains stand still in these areas while pedestrians also face difficulties.

MCR Chief Officer Syed Shafqat Raza told ‘The News’ that we are trying to remove encroachments from all areas. I have taken strict action against departmental officers they are not taking interest in removing encroachments from the city, he said. He also said that we have conducted operation on daily basis to clean the city areas.

It is worth mentioning here that secretary local government a month back had transferred MCR Town Officer (Regulation) Pir Shahzad Gohar due to his poor performance. The key post officers of MCR on anonymity said that nobody could remove encroachments from city areas as the concerned enforcement staff of MCR is allegedly taking ‘monthly’ from encroachment mafia. Secondly, political leaders are fully backing encroachment mafia only to save their votes in general elections, MCR officers said.

The cart pusher, vendors and stall holders of different bazaars in city and cantonment board localities said that they give ‘bribe’ on daily basis therefore nobody can remove us from bazaars.

Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) Secretary Rana Amanullah Khan has denied all allegations and said that operation against encroachments will remain continued till cleaning of areas. The Chief Officer District Council, Rawalpindi Kamran Khan said that we are going to start second phase of operation against encroachments from December 10, and will not spare anybody.