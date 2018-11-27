Ajoka Evening organised

LAHORE: Ajoka Theatre organised its inaugural ‘Ajoka Evening’ with the dramatic reading of Shahid Nadeem’s fictional play ‘Talismati Tota’ by eminent actress Savera Nadeem and Ajoka actors at the same historic venue where Ajoka formally started its journey 35 years ago with the performance of Play Jaloos.

The evening began with the musical performance of upcoming singer Ahsan Abass, who presented mystic poetry of Baba Bulleh Shah with soulful music and great perfection. He paid tribute to legend Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan by singing his evergreen numbers and ended with enchanted Sufi Dhamaal. For the dramatic reading, a new concept in the world of performing arts, Savera Nadeem was joined by Tariq Mustafa, Usman Raj, Rizwan Riaz, Nayab Faiza and Fahad. They created a rich ambience of a land of wonders and magic with flawless reading of a fascinating script. Playwright Shahid Nadeem read the stage directions.

Creative lighting and uplifting music by the M Aslam gelled well with the pleasant weather conditions made the experience truly magical and memorable which was adored by all in the presence.

Nirvaan Nadeem, the creative mind behind the initiative, while thanking the participants said that with the showcasing of such cultural narratives, Ajoka evenings will prove a great opportunity for promotion of aspiring talent as well as a celebration of our culture.