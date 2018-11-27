Shafain FC overpower Young Mala Jr

KARACHI: Shafain FC overpowered Young Mala Jr by 2-0 in their match of the Premier League at UP Gymkhana. Mohammad Usman scored both the goals. The match between NY Academy and Qadri Sports ended in a goalless draw. Murtaza braced in United Academy’s 2-0 win over Orangi Tigers. Saqib Academy Junior defeated UP Gymkhana Junior 3-2 after a close encounter. Hammad scored two goals, while Hamza scored one. Yasir and Taha scored one each for the losing side. At Shah Faisal Ground, hosts Shah Faisal FC, Farhan FC, Mohammadi Baloch and Shani Memorial recorded victories on the opening day of the league.