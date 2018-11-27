Emirates wins five awards

KARACHI: - Emirates made a clean sweep this week with award wins across multiple countries – from Russia and Belgium to the UAE - a testament to the airline’s consistent delivery of industry-leading travel experiences for its diverse customer base, and its commitment to investing in innovative products that will ensure its customers fly better, a statement said on Monday.

Emirates was named “Best Airline in the World” and “Best Airline in the Middle East” at the prestigious 2018 ULTRAs, it added. In a vote taken by over 500,000 readers of The Telegraph’s luxury travel magazines Ultratravel UK and Ultratravel Middle East, the awards recognise the world’s best providers of luxury travel experiences, it said.

Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates airline, received the awards at a ceremony held in Dubai at the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel. The ceremony was attended by key members in the global travel industry, it added.