Opposition says govt 100-day plan a pack of lies

Ag agencies

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday said the public went through great difficulty during the initial 100 days of the new government and its promises turned out to be a pack of lies.

Addressing a press conference here, Marriyum said, “This time would best be described as a tail of hopelessness.”

She added: “We have seen 100 lies in the first 100 days.”

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the time-period has been riddled with mistakes and U-turns time and again, adding that the public has suffered the brunt of the government’s failures.

The PML-N leader claimed that there was no sign of any merit for the appointments during this time either. She said the public has now seen the true face of the PTI government. “It is so typical of them (PTI) to stoop to lies and inflammatory language,” she said.

The PML-N leader added that rising prices had a detrimental effect on the public. She said that instead of finding solutions to these problems, Prime Minister Imran Khan would rather plan a trip to Saudi Arabia. Marriyum said the government has been trying to mask its own shortcomings by accusing the PML-N leaders of corruption. She said that the government failed to deliver every promise it made and its performance was quite shameful.

“Only the prime minister went to Saudi Arabia on a camel within the first 100 days and his sister Aleema’s name came in relation to money laundering,” she said.

She further said that the premier embarrassed the nation by begging from different countries and gave no economic policy apart from loans.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary Information Dr Nafeesa Shah said the one big credit of the PTI government during the first 100 days was its NRO to Aleema Khan.

Nafeesa Shah said the first hundred days of the PTI government were full of lies and it has set an example of bad governance. She questioned that where did Aleema Khan get all the money to buy properties abroad.

“The nation wants to know how she transferred such a huge amount abroad,” the PPP leader said.

Nafeesa said Imran Khan’s tall claims shattered one after other as price hike made the lives of common people miserable.

“Tariffs of oil, gas and power have increased despite the fact that oil prices in the international market are on the lower side,” she said.

The PPP leader said the PTI has made the police of KP and Punjab subservient to the children of the party ministers. “Any police officer or bureaucrat refusing illegal orders of the PTI ministers and their cronies is transferred and punished,” Nafeesa said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Information Minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan said in response to the criticism of the PPP and PML-N leaders that the 100 days of the PTI were better than the 50,000 days of these two parties’ governments. He said the PTI is following good governance and austerity.

He said Marriyum should tell what her party’s government did during its tenure. He said Aitzaz Ahsan is a senior leader, but he is frustrated for his leader Asif Zardari. He said Aitzaz has chosen a wrong strategy for venting his frustration.