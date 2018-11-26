Encroachments confiscated in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) as part of its anti-encroachment operation confiscated 69 truckloads of goods from different areas of the city during last three weeks.

According to a MCR spokesman, on the special directive of Lahore High court (LHC), the teams of MCR removed encroachments which were hampering the flow of traffic and cleared the footpaths occupied by the vendors in several markets and roads including Ganjmandi, Sabzi Mandi, Iqbal Road, Jamia Masjid Road, Kohati Bazaar, Saidpur Road, Commercial Market, Fawara Chowk, Bohar Bazaar, Mochi Market, Amarpura, Bani Chowk, Sadiqabad and confiscated goods of encroachers while fines were also imposed indulged in encroachments.

He said the enforcement staff would continue the operation aimed that violators would be fined and their goods to be confiscated, adding that despite repeated warnings given to the violators, the encroachments have not been removed.

Now onward strict action in accordance with the law is being taken, spokesman added. Anti-Polio drive: Five-day anti-polio drive will start in district Rawalpindi from December 10 to 14.

During the campaign, 1950 polio teams will go door-to-door to administer anti-polio drops to 811,798 children less than five years of age. Talking to journalists, Deputy Commissioner, Dr Umer Jahangir said that they have taken special measures to launch the campaign.

He added that senior staff of the district health department would monitor the working of the teams. Special counters would be set up at public parks, railway stations, bus stands, wagon stands, airport and other transit points to administer anti-polio drops to the children so that no child of five year could remain unattended, he added.

He said that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated. Dr. Umer said that every efforts was being made to make Rawalpindi district polio-free. He hoped the campaign would be result oriented and the set target would be achieved.