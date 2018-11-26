Ensure waste treatment policy for hospitals: Aleem

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has directed to ensure a comprehensive policy regarding proper waste treatment for all government and private hospitals and accord contract to some international firm on BOT basis.

He added that stern action would be taken if any hospital did not comply with the laid down instruction in this regard. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of Solid Waste Management in which working of the institution was discussed in detail where Secretary Local Government Capt (R) Saif Anjum and high ranking officers were also present.

He said that cleanliness work should be monitored on daily and regular basis and if there would be any complaint the zonal officer would be no more there. He said that keeping in view the ground realities there are no arrangements available to collect 100 percent waste from the city so more companies should be given chance to work in this field and work should be immediately started for international bidding.

The minister also directed to form system for waste collection in private housing societies so that every area could be covered. He said that in future there would be no more landfill sites and waste collected would be utilised in preparing productive items and recycling units for production of fertilizer and electricity generation. He directed to give presentation on the project so that it could be made more effective and beneficial. He ordered to withdraw the work of cleanliness of Multan Metro from Lahore Solid Waste Management and said that in each city local institution should work for waste collection. He directed the Managing Director of Solid Waste Management to come in the field and himself supervise the cleanliness task in each area.

Aleem Khan said that the people have great expectations for change and we have to give practical results in minimum possible time. He said each officer will have to give performance practically.