A blessed occasion

The whole of the Islamic World recently celebrated the birth of our Holy Prophet (pbuh). The enthusiasm, warmth and religious fervour seen in the public was exemplary.

The government also celebrated the occasion grandly with official buildings illuminated with colourful lights and mosques, shops and streets beautifully decorated. Processions were taken out in which thousands of people participated. Thanks to Almighty Allah, no violence or terrorism took place.

Hundreds of books have been written and published all over the world about our Holy Prophet (pbuh). Even non-Muslim countries have published excellent books on his life and character. In Pakistan, we consider the book on Seerat by Maulana Shibli Naumani and Allama Suleman Nadvi to be the most authentic. I knew Allama Suleman Nadvi, who was a Grand Qazi in Bhopal. His son, Prof Dr Salman Nadvi settled in South Africa and is a good friend

In Surah Ibrahim, Ayat 4, the Almighty has said: “We sent an apostle (to teach) in the language of his own people in order to make (things) clear to them. Allah leaves straying those whom He pleases and guides whom He pleases. He is all powerful and full of wisdom.” In Surah Ahzab, Ayat 21, the Almighty said: “We have indeed, in the Apostle of Allah, a beautiful pattern of conduct for all whose hope is in Allah and the Final Day, and who engages much in the praise of Allah.”

In many places in the Holy Quran it is mentioned that our Holy Prophet (pbuh) was the last of all the prophets and there would be none to follow him. The Almighty ordained that He and the angels recite darud for the Prophet (pbuh) and hence all Muslims must do the same. We know that Kalma-e-Shahadat is an essential part of our religion.

There are so many books available on the subject that it is almost impossible to read or quote from them all. Two books that I have read are full of useful information on the Seerat of our Holy Prophet (pbuh). The first is a translation by Eng Munawar Ali Qureshi of a book by a well-known Islamic scholar, Dr Muhammad Hameedullah, who spent almost his whole life in Paris preaching Islam. It is titled Mohsine Insaniat and is printed by Super Print, Karachi. I don’t know where the mistake originated from (author or translator), but the book mentions that our Prophet (pbuh) was born in the seventh century, while actually it was the sixth century.

The second book is ‘Seerat-e Rasul-e Arabi aur Riasate Madinah men Qaumi Zuban ka Muqam’. This book places a lot of emphasis on the role of language. It is published by Jehan Science, Islamabad.

The last sermon (Khutbatul Wida) of the Holy Prophet (pbuh) is considered, both in the West and in the Islamic World, to be the pinnacle of his character. It was delivered on 9th Dhul Hijjah 10 AH in the Uranah valley of Mount Arafat in Makkah. Here is part of what he said:

“Oh People, lend me an attentive ear, for I know not whether after this year, I shall ever be amongst you again. Listen very carefully and take these words to those who could not be present here today. Just as you regard this month, this day, this city as sacred, so regard the life and property of every Muslim as a sacred trust. Return the goods entrusted to you to their rightful owners. Hurt no one so that no one may hurt you. Remember that you will indeed meet your Lord and that He will indeed reckon your deeds.

“Allah has forbidden you to take usury (interest), therefore all interest obligation shall henceforth be waived. Your capital, however, is yours to keep. Allah has judged that there shall be no interest and that all the interest due to Abbas ibn ‘Abd’al Muttalib shall henceforth be waived. Beware of satan, for the safety of your religion. He has lost all hope that he will ever be able to lead you astray in big things, so beware of following him in small things.

“You have certain rights with regard to your women, but they also have rights over you. Remember that you have taken them as your wives only under Allah’s trust and with His permission. If they abide by your right then to them belongs the right to be fed and clothed in kindness.

“Treat your women well and be kind to them for they are your partners and committed helpers. And it is your right that they do not make friends with any one of whom you do not approve, as well as never to be unchaste. Worship Allah, say your five daily prayers (Salah), fast during the month of Ramadan and give your wealth in zakat. Perform Hajj if you can afford to. All mankind is from Adam and Eve; an Arab has no superiority over a non-Arab nor a non-Arab over an Arab; also a white has no superiority over black nor a black over white except by piety and good action.

“Every Muslim is a brother to every other Muslim and all Muslims constitute one brotherhood. Nothing shall be legitimate to a Muslim which belongs to a fellow Muslim unless it was given freely and willingly. Remember, one day you will appear before Allah and answer your deeds. So beware, do not stray from the path of righteousness after I am gone.

“No prophet or apostle will come after me and no new faith will be born. Reason well, therefore, and understand words which I convey to you. I leave behind me two things, the Quran and my example, the Sunnah and if you follow these you will never go astray. Be my witness O Allah, that I have conveyed your message to your people.”

