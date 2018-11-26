close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
November 26, 2018
Ugly obsession

Newspost

November 26, 2018

Our society has a strange obsession with the fair complexion. A majority of women in our country focus on their colour and body image, and spend a lot of money on fairness creams hoping to get perfect skin. Profiteers target these women to sell their products and make huge amounts of money.

This ugly obsession with lighter skin tone must be condemned at all level. We must fight against discrimination based on skin colour. We have to take effective steps to help young girls understand that looks don’t matter.

Bushra Ashraf

Karachi

