Mon Nov 26, 2018
A
APP
November 26, 2018
Swat, Malakand and Manshera jolted

Top Story

A
APP
November 26, 2018

ISLAMABAD: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.1 on Richter scale jolted Swat, Malakand and adjoining areas Sunday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the epicentre of the earthquake was Hindukush region in Afghanistan, with the depth of 130 km, private news channel reported. A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 3.3 on Richter scale also jolted Mansehra and surrounding areas Sunday afternoon.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the epicentre of the earthquake was approximately 45 km northeast of the city with the depth of 17 km, private news channel reported.

