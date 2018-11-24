close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
BR
Bureau report
November 24, 2018
12 police officers reshuffled

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Twelve police officers were transferred and assigned new postings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

According to a notification issued on Friday, Tariq Habib was posted as superintendent of police (SP), rural, Peshawar.

He was posted in place of Mohammad Tahir Khan Dawar, who was kidnapped on October 26 and later his body was recovered from Afghanistan on November 13. The office was being run by a DSP so far on acting charge.

Besides, Janas Khan was posted as district police officer Torghar, Gul Nawaz Khan was posted SP Investigation Mardan, Amjad Ali as additional SP Mardan, Shaukat Ali SP Counter-Terrorism Department Peshawar, Arif Javed SP Mansehra and Zulfiqar Khan Jadoon was posted additional SP Haripur.

Also, Ihsan Shah was posted DSP investigation Lower Dir, Malik Habib posted DSP Legal in Dera Ismail Khan, Fazal Wahid posted DSP Saddar Peshawar and Ijaz Ali posted DSP Suburb Peshawar while Arshad Khan posted DSP University Town, Peshawar.

