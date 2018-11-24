NAB nabbed 503 in one year

Islamabad : National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said that NAB is pursuing the policy of accountability for all policy across the country without any discrimination, says a press release.

As many 181 inquiries and 84 investigations were being investigated by NAB, Lahore. While 347 corruption references are in different accountability courts.

Likewise, 295 inquiries and 136 investigations were being conducted by NAB, Karachi, while 287 references are at different stages of hearing in NAB courts. Similarly, he said 146 inquiries and 26 investigations were being conducted by NAB, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and 148 corruption references were at different stages of hearing in different NAB courts.

In NAB, Balochistan, a total of 89 inquiries, 27 investigations were being conducted while 104 corruption references were at different stages of hearing in various accountability courts.

In NAB, Rawalpindi 109 inquiries, 36 investigations were being conducted while 203 corruption references were being heard by accountability courts.

In NAB, Multan 29 inquiries, 16 investigations were being investigated and also 66 corruption references were in accountability courts.

In NAB, Sukkur 116 inquiries, 32 inquiries were continuing against the corrupt. Also 34 corruption references were in different accountability courts. The figures prove the point that NAB was fighting against corruption across the country without any discrimination. In total as many as 1,209 corruption references, having volume of Rs900 billion corruption, were at different stages of hearing in different accountability courts.

Furthermore from out of a total of 179 corruption references, 105 cases have been taken to logical conclusion while rest of cases were being heard by different accountability courts. 15 cases were at inquiry and 19 at investigation stages. Proceedings were continued as per law. Whereas 40 cases have been disposed of.

NAB chairman has reiterated his firm resolve to eradicate corruption from roots. It merits mentioning here that NAB’s each case is of mega nature. Whereas less amount corruption cases are referred to provincial anti corruption establishments.

NAB had apprehended 503 persons in last one year. NAB had filed 440 corruption references in last one year which is a record.

NAB has approved conducting 1,713 complaint verifications, 877 inquiries, 227 investigations in last one year. NAB has fixed ten months period for concluding while collar crimes, which is unmatched as comparing to other anti corruption establishments. A forensic lab has also been established by NAB to ensure state of the art investigations. NAB is duty bound for corruption elimination and does not believe in taking revenge. Chairman has issued strict directions to deal all visitors with respect.