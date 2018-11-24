close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2018
Advertisement

Rescue 1122

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2018

Share

Road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 963 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province in the last 24 hours. Fifteen people died and 1,090 suffered injured in the road accidents. Out of the injured, 663 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals while 427 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by the rescue medical teams, thus reducing the burden of Hospitals. —Correspondent

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore