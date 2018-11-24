Rescue 1122

Road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 963 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province in the last 24 hours. Fifteen people died and 1,090 suffered injured in the road accidents. Out of the injured, 663 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals while 427 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by the rescue medical teams, thus reducing the burden of Hospitals. —Correspondent