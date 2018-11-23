Seniors World Ranking Tennis starts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The 33rd Maple Leaf Cement ITF Seniors World Ranking Tennis Championship 2018 began here at Bagh-i-Jinnah’s PLTA Courts.
In seniors doubles 55 plus final, Rashid Malik (ZTBL)/Nauman Aleem beat Rai Zahid/Dr Naveed 6-4, 6-2. In seniors 35 plus final Talha Waheed beat Ashar Ali Khan 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. In seniors 40 plus final, Fayyaz Khan beat M Shakeel 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.
In 50 plus final, Israr Gul beat Mohammad Arif 6-4, 6-4. In the seniors doubles 35 plus semifinal, Talha Waheed/M Shakeel beat Haider Khan/Syed Hadi Hussain 7-5, 3-6, 10-7 and Irfan Ullah/Shehzad beat Ashar Ali Khan/Fayyaz Khan 6-3, 6-3.
In seniors 45 plus semi final, Rashid Malik beat Irfanullah 6-2, 6-2. In seniors doubles 65 plus, Pervez Bajwa/Naveed Najum beat Ashfaq Chohan/Gul Hamid 6-1, 7-5.
In seniors doubles 40 plus semi final, Talha Waheed/Maj Adnan beat Arif Feroze/Jehanzeb Khan 7-6, 5-7, 10-7. In seniors 60 plus semi final, Asad Niaz beat M. Babar 6-1, 6-2 and Gul Hamid beat Brig. Ghazanfar 6-3, 6-1
In seniors 65 plus, Kh. Khurram beat Ashfaq Chohan 6-4, 6-3. In seniors doubles 45 plus semifinal, Rashid Malik/Maj Adnan beat Hassan Said /Rana Nadeem 6-1, 6-3, Israr Gul/Jehanzeb Khan beat Mehboob Waheed/M Shakeel 6-0, 7-6. In seniors doubles 55 plus, Rashid Malik /Nauman Aleem beat Gul Hamid/Hussain Qureshi.
