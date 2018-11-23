Milad held at Roots IVY

Rawalpindi : ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ hosted by the students, management and faculty of Roots IVY International Schools, says a press release.

Every year in the month of Rabi-ul-Awal, Roots IVY under the patronage of Ma’am Khadija Mushtaq host a Mega Milad to pay homage to our Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) by reciting ‘na’ats’, ‘darood sharif’, ‘salam’ and reading out ‘hadith’ and his teachings for the Ummah.

The ‘Milad’ was hosted by almost 200 girl students from grade 6 to A levels at a huge 100 ft. long stage surrounded by floral backdrop and ethereal lighting illuminating the entire stage.

The recitations simply mesmerised the jam packed ‘Milad’ arena as nearly 2,000 mothers and notable women from cross section of the society remained glued to their seats as the na’ats by little angels cast a spell on everyone seated there.

High school girls kept distributing beautifully designed cloth bags with Milad tokens inside floral baskets with elegance and grace.

Finally, a soul stirring ‘Dua’ was offered by a renowned ‘Na’at Khawan’ for the entire Ummah, our people, our defenders, our students, peace, prosperity and progress of our beloved country and for all the suffering Muslims across the world.

Special prayers for the long life of Ma’am Riffat Mushtaq, founder of the great educational institution, her entire family were held and tributes were paid to the hostess of the grand Milad Ma’am Khadija Mushtaq for expressing her profound respect and love for our Prophet (PBUH) by celebrating Milad-un-Nabi with extraordinary preparations and profound sentiments. All the guests highly appreciated the management of the school, students and the teachers who had prepared the students for such a synchronized recitation of na’ats and had designed their dresses and adorned them with marigold earrings and gajras.