Seminar on diabetes control

Islamabad : Executive director of the Federal Government Services Hospital (Polyclinic) Dr Shahid Hanif stressed the need for better public awareness of ways to prevent and control diabetes.

Addressing a World Diabetes Day function at the hospital, Dr Shahid said over 27 million Pakistanis were diabetics suggesting one in four people aged above 20 years has abnormally high glucose levels in the blood.

Dr Shahid called for developing prevention programme and using the latest medical technologies to manage diabetes. Dr Gohar Khan, medical officer at the Polyclinic's Diabetic Clinic, shared the current situation of diabetes in the country. Physician Dr Samra Mazhar highlighted how public-private partnership could be harnessed to support the health sector and informed the audience about the ministry's ventures carried out with the collaboration with the private sector as the latter's corporate social responsibility.

Dr Iqbal Durrani, additional secretary of the Ministry of National Health Services, appreciated the efforts of the Polyclinic for patient care, especially diabetics, and assured it of the ministry’s complete support and cooperation.