Fri Nov 23, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018
Professor honoured

Islamabad

Islamabad: Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 Assistant Professor Dr Habibullah Chishti was honoured at the International Seerat Conference here as his book titled 'Seeratun Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) Ka Amli Pehlu' won the first prize in the National Sirah Competition 2018 in the category of books in Urdu languages.

Dr Habibullah Chishti was also given away a cash prize of Rs0.1 million by Prime Minister Imran Khan. A committee was constituted to name people for awards in different Islamic writings and research work.

