Plea against PM referred to CJ for full bench

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court single judge on Thursday referred a petition seeking disqualification of Premier Imran Khan to Chief Justice for its fixation before a full bench dealing with petitions of same nature.

As per details, petitioner had filed its petition through advocate AK Dogar last year contending that Imran Khan had constantly been sought to overthrow an elected government with the help of ‘third umpire.’

He said Imran Khan, when was in opposition, held protests against the elected government, attacked buildings of parliament and other state institutions.The Advocate told the single bench comprising Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza that a full bench had already seized with identical petitions against Imran Khan. Therefore, he requested the court to also refer the petition in hand to the same bench.Justice Mirza allowed the request and referred the petition to the chief justice for its fixation before the full bench.