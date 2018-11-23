close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
November 23, 2018
BoK signs deal with PTCL

Business

November 23, 2018

News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Bank of Khyber signs Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) for managed services contract for a period of five years, a statement said on Thursday.

Under the agreement, PTCL will manage and maintain active and passive network operations on behalf of the bank at more than 170 branches countrywide, as well as support the bank in meeting the current and future customer demands, it added. PTCL will also manage the bank’s overall point-to-point and point-to-multipoint connectivity, along with dual media connectivity.

The partnership agreement was signed by Adil Rashid, chief business services officer of PTCL and Azfar Ali, chief information technology officer of the Bank of Khyber, it added.

