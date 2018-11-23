Don’t disturb others

The Pakistani people celebrate every occasion with zeal and fervour. However, for their celebrations, they block important roads across the country. They don’t think about others or the fact that anyone can have emergency at anytime.

The government should make it mandatory for people to leave one or two lanes on road for ambulances and for the normal traffic so that people can carry out their daily activities without being inconvenienced.

Taimoor Abid

Karachi