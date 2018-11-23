Security checkpost attacked

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIRANSHAH: Miscreants on Thursday attacked a security checkpost with rocket shells in Mir Ali subdivision of North Waziristan tribal district but it did not cause any casualty, official sources said.
They said the militants fired two rocket shells at a security checkposts in Norak area of Mir Ali. They said the rocket missed the likely target and landed in the open fields.
