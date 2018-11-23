close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
November 23, 2018
Security checkpost attacked

National

November 23, 2018

MIRANSHAH: Miscreants on Thursday attacked a security checkpost with rocket shells in Mir Ali subdivision of North Waziristan tribal district but it did not cause any casualty, official sources said.

They said the militants fired two rocket shells at a security checkposts in Norak area of Mir Ali. They said the rocket missed the likely target and landed in the open fields.

