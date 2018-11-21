close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 21, 2018
Advertisement

Air Chief visits squash camp

Sports

November 21, 2018

Share

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, who is also the president of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), visited a training camp here Tuesday at the Mushaf Squash Complex, says a press release.

The camp is under way for the preparation of forthcoming British Open and US Open Squash Championships.

The Air Chief, while interacting with players appreciated the hard work put in by them and their coaches.

He also advised young players to focus on their training to achieve the lost glory.

The federation president also lauded efforts of the PSF for organising the camp at the right time to improve the standard of the game.

Earlier, PSF Senior Vice President Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi briefed Air Chief about the salient features of ‘Players Development Program’ and ongoing training camp.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports