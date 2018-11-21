Air Chief visits squash camp

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, who is also the president of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), visited a training camp here Tuesday at the Mushaf Squash Complex, says a press release.

The camp is under way for the preparation of forthcoming British Open and US Open Squash Championships.

The Air Chief, while interacting with players appreciated the hard work put in by them and their coaches.

He also advised young players to focus on their training to achieve the lost glory.

The federation president also lauded efforts of the PSF for organising the camp at the right time to improve the standard of the game.

Earlier, PSF Senior Vice President Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi briefed Air Chief about the salient features of ‘Players Development Program’ and ongoing training camp.