Student ‘killed’ in China buried in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: The body of a youth, Usama Ahmed Baloch, reached his native village Lala Dera near Bahawalpur on Tuesday evening. Usama Ahmed Baloch died under mysterious circumstances in China where he was studying at Shenyang Engineering University in third year. Talking to The News, victim’s elder brother Taimoor Ahmed Baloch said that his family was informed on November 12 about the sudden death of Usama by his brother’s class fellows of Pakistani origin. They also disclosed that Usama’s body was found from a nearby river. “Neither the university administration nor the Chinese government officials have declared the actual cause of his brother’s death as of yet.” He also asserted that the condition of the body underlined that Usama had not committed suicide as earlier reported. He said as soon as they received any official document from the Chinese officials then they would decide the future course of action.