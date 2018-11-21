Plea seeking treason proceedings against Nawaz, Abbasi: LHC allowsjournalist to go abroad till next hearing

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court full bench Monday allowed journalist Cyril Almeida to go abroad till next hearing of a petition seeking treason proceedings against two former prime ministers - Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Advocate Ahmad Rauf filed an application before the bench and pleaded that his client Almeida wanted to visit abroad. The bench accepted the application and allowed Almeida to go abroad.

Meanwhile, Advocate Naseer Ahmad Bhutta also filed an application on behalf of former premier Nawaz Sharif seeking permanent exemption from personal appearance in the proceedings. The bench headed by Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi adjourned further hearing till December 11 as counsel of the petitioner was not available due to his engagement before the Supreme Court. The counsel was supposed to open his arguments on the maintainability of the petition. In this case, all the three respondents have already submitted their written replies denying all the allegations levelled against them in the petition. The petitioner had pleaded that former premier Nawaz Sharif on May 11, 2018 during his interview to an English daily gave a statement that “those who attacked a hotel in Mumbai actually belonged to Pakistan”. The petitioner said a meeting of the National Security Council was held to discuss the ‘misleading’ media statement of the disqualified prime minister. After the meeting, the petitioner said the then prime minister Abbasi met Nawaz only to convey him the concerns of the military leadership and minutes of the meeting. The petitioner said the act of Abbasi was a clear violation of his oath as he was bound not to allow his personal interest to influence his official conduct. The petitioner pleaded that the disqualified premier committed sedition by rejecting the statement of the NSC and was liable for an action as directed in Article 6 of the Constitution as well as in Pakistan Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court stayed interviews for the post of professor of cardiology (BS-20) being conducted Tuesday by Punjab Public Service Commission.

Associate Professor Dr Ahmad Nauman filed a petition through advocate Safdar Shaheen Pirzada pleading that the government was going to make direct appointment on one post of professor at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) instead of filling the post on the basis of 80 percent quota reserved for eligible associate professors.

The counsel argued that the government in its recruitment policy was bound to implement to fill the post by promoting the most eligible associate professors instead of making direct appointment. Justice Shahid Mobeen stayed the interview process and sought comments from the PPSC within a week.