Chinese delegation visits museum, historic sites in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A 20-member delegation from China on Tuesday visited the Peshawar Museum and other historic places in the city. They evinced a keen interest in the findings and discoveries of Buddhism and Buddhist heritage.

General Manager Tourist Information Centres (TICs), Muhammad Ali Syed, welcomed the Chinese delegation and garlanded the visiting guests. Curator Muhammad Asif and Archaeology focal person Nawazuddin briefed the visiting dignitaries on the archaeological sites in Peshawar, Buddhism, a gallery of Buddhist statues, antiques and artefacts.

They said there were over 6,000 archaeological and heritage sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where research was being carried out to revive these sites properly. "The followers of Buddhism would find a treasure trove of Buddhist statues and heritage after thorough research and revival of these sites," the officials told the delegation. Muhammad Ali Syed said that the visit of foreign dignitaries was meant to highlight the importance of heritage and archaeological sites related to Buddhism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the world besides promoting religious tourism in the province. He said the government had taken a number of steps for attracting foreign tourists, scholars and researchers to the province.

The official said a comprehensive policy had been evolved for preserving and protecting the archaeological sites and places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the initiatives were being taken to carry out the excavation on archaeological sites along modern techniques and methods. The official mentioned the latest discoveries and the rich Gandhara heritage in various parts of the province.

He said the government was giving top priority to repair, renovation and preservation of archaeological heritage, and historical buildings in the province. The official said that a plan had been chalked out to protect and preserve all ancient places and building in a proper manner.

He expressed the hope that the visit would provide an opportunity to the visiting members of the delegation to share their experiences and knowledge among archaeologists and researchers, which could be beneficial for excavations on archaeological sites and historic buildings.

The delegation also visited historic Masjid-e-Mahabat Khan, Qissa Khawani Bazaar, Sarafa Bazaar (Andar Shehar), Ghanta Ghar, Chowk Yadgar and other sites in the city. The foreign visitors said that Peshawar was a historic and safe city. They said the people of Peshawar and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were hospitable and friendly.