Wed Nov 21, 2018
November 21, 2018
Neglected province

November 21, 2018

Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan, but it is deprived of basic facilities. The state of education in the sector is in a dilapidated condition. Almost 33 percent of Balochistan children are out of school.

The Balochistan government must look into this major issue and take adequate steps to promote education in the province.

Chakar Rafique

Turbat

