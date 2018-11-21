Neglected province

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan, but it is deprived of basic facilities. The state of education in the sector is in a dilapidated condition. Almost 33 percent of Balochistan children are out of school.
The Balochistan government must look into this major issue and take adequate steps to promote education in the province.
Chakar Rafique
Turbat
