Lahore PC gets new GM

LAHORE: The Pearl-Continental Hotel has appointed Roy Alberto Kappenberger as the new general manager in Lahore, a statement said on Tuesday.

Kappenberger has worked in the hospitality industry for over 30 years. Prior to his recent assignment as general manager of Marriott, Islamabad since March 2017, he was cluster GM of Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel and Radisson Blu Royal Hotel in Copenhagen Denmark.

Kappenberger said, “Becoming part of the Pearl-Continental team is a wonderful opportunity for me. The quality of the service, facilities and the team are second to none and I’m thrilled that I can use all my experience at such an exciting time to lead and prosper a quality branded hotel.” Pearl-Continental Hotels and Resorts are the largest collections of five-star hotels in Pakistan with properties in Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gwadar, Bhurban, and Muzaffarabad.