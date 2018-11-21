Rupee remains flat

The rupee closed steady for the fourth straight session at 133.99 against the dollar on Tuesday due to slowdown in foreign exchange demand from importers, dealers said.

“There was not much of trade. We have not seen much volatility in the session,” a currency dealer said. In the kerb market, the rupee lost 30 paisas to close at 134.50 against the dollar.

Investor sentiment was bullish on Monday on receiving $1 billion from Saudi Arabia as the first installment of the total $3 billon.