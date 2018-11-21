close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018
Advertisement

Rupee remains flat

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018

Share

The rupee closed steady for the fourth straight session at 133.99 against the dollar on Tuesday due to slowdown in foreign exchange demand from importers, dealers said.

“There was not much of trade. We have not seen much volatility in the session,” a currency dealer said. In the kerb market, the rupee lost 30 paisas to close at 134.50 against the dollar.

Investor sentiment was bullish on Monday on receiving $1 billion from Saudi Arabia as the first installment of the total $3 billon.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business