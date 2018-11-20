Peshawar Red lift inter-district football title

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Red defeated defending champions Tank 2-0 to win the 13th National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Inter-District Football Championship here at the Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Monday.

International footballer Atiq Shinwari and left winger Yasir scored one goal each to guide Red to victory.Both Peshawar Red and Tank played well and attacked each other’s goal posts but no team could manage to score in the first half.

Tank missed three easy goal scoring opportunities in the second half. Red goalkeeper Khalid thwarted all the attempts of Thank attackers and did not allow them to take lead in the match.Peshawar skipper Atiq Shinwari, the mid-fielder, scored the first goal for his team from the 25-yard distance. Yasir doubled the lead in the last moments of the match to make it 2-0.

Speaker Khyber Pakh-tunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani was the chief guest on the occasion. Former health minister and president KP Football Association Syed Zahir Ali Shah, NBP regional chief Muhammad Sohail Ahmad, organising secretary Basit Kamal, former MPA Dr Zakir Shah, former national team skipper Gohar Zaman, officials and a large number of spectators were present.Later, Mushtaq Ghani gave away trophies and other cash awards to the winners.