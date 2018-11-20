close
Tue Nov 20, 2018
AFP
November 20, 2018
Al-Fatima School cruise into semi-finals

Sports

AFP
November 20, 2018

KARACHI: Al-Fatima School stormed into the semi-finals of the 9th PVCA/EBM Inter-School Cricket Tournament 2018 when they beat New Standard Secondary School by nine wickets here at Naya Nazimabad Cricket Ground.

Batting first, New Standard Secondary School were bundled out for 123 in 39.2 overs. Haider Zaman top-scored with 44 runs. Ahad Ali, Asad Shehzad, Shair Bahadur and Adeel Ahmed picked two wickets each.

In response, Al-Fatima School reached the target for the loss of only one wicket in 15.2 overs. Abdullah Zarin (71) batted brilliantly.Kamran Public and Ibrahim Ali Bhai have already qualified for the semi-finals.

