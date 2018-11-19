Eid Milad preparations

Islamabad:The preparations to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi are in full swing across the country. Special programmes are being finalised to highlight the glaring aspects of the life of the holy Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him). Mosques, government and private buildings, markets, shopping centres and roads are being decorated with green buntings, flags and colourful lights. Various social, educational institutions and religious organisations are organizing their programmes for Eid Milad-un-Nabi with religious fervour.