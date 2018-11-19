‘Centralised system being devised for Punjab jails’

FAISALABAD: Inspector General Prisons Punjab Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig has revealed that multi-dimensional reforms are being introduced for further strengthening the security and managing system in the prisons of the province.

Talking to media men here on Sunday after inspection of the District Jail, he said a centralised system was being set up for the monitoring of jail and security affairs of all prisons under one roof.

He informed that the prisoners' management information system has been introduced to record the entire data of the prisoners. This system has been started on the experimental basis at Lahore District Jail in which prisoners parentage, address, fingerprints and other relevant data are being recorded which would help them identify the previous criminal record of any prisoner.

Baig said a system would also be established to check the vehicles through National Radio Transmission Corporation. He said family rooms had also been constructed in the prisons of Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad to get the prisoners, undergoing 10 years or above punishment of jail, meet with their families. “Rules and regulations are being framed for this purpose.”

He said that various formal and religious educational, vocational training and other courses are being carried out for the inmates to transform them into the good citizens of the society. Special remission is being granted in punishment to the prisoners who qualify these courses. He said a number of programmes were being organised in all the prisons of Punjab in connection with the Eid Milad.