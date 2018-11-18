Polo: Guard Group, Remington Pharma final clash today

LAHORE: Guard Group and Remington Pharma will clash in the final of the Baroque Polo Cup 2018 on Sunday here at the Lahore Polo Club ground at 3:00pm.

The subsidiary final will be between Bilal Steel and Newage/Diamond Paints at 2:15pm. Baroque CEO Bilal Sajjad will grace the final as chief guest. Lahore Polo Club executive committee members Jawad Jameel Malik, Omer Niazi, Saqib Khan Khakwani, members, their families and polo enthusiasts will also be present on the occasion to witness the enthralling final.

LPC executive committee member Jawad Jameel Malik thanked Baroque for sponsoring the event and urged the corporate sector to come forward and support this game of kings and knights. “The Lahore Polo Club season has started in great style and it is hoped that more challenging and exciting polo events will be witnessed throughout the season and provide polo enthusiasts to witness high-quality polo,” he added. Baroque CEO Bilal Sajjad said that polo is a game of lively Lahorites, who play it with great zeal and zest. “We are glad that we have sponsored such a great game and we are looking for a very competitive and challenging polo final.”

He further said: “With many years of experience in the fashion & textile sector, producing fabric that is rich in quality and craftwork, Baroque has successfully ventured into the retail sector by establishing itself as a high-end, fast fashion women’s wear brand.”