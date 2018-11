3rd Nayza All-Pakistan Open Tennis Championship

LAHORE: Aqeel Khan, Mudassar Murtaza, Muzamil Murtaza and M. Abid qualified for the semifinals of the 3rd Nayza All Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2018. All the four semifinalists had little trouble overcoming their quarterfinalists here at the LTA Courts at Bagh-e-Jinnah on Saturday.

On the day, pre-quarter matches in the under 14, first round of under12and under 10 and ladies singles were also played. While in the seniors 40 and 45 plus doubles, the winners pairs were Fayyaz Khan-Ashir Ali and Arif Feroz-Shakeel Ahmad and Arif Feroz-Shakeel and Rashid Malik-Maj Adnan.

Results: Men’s singles quarterfinals: Aqeel Khan beat Abdal Haider 6-0, 6-3, Mudassar Murtaza beat Heer Ashiq 6-2, 6-4, Muzamil Murtaza beat Yousaf Khalil 7-5 (5), 6-3, M. Abid beat M Shoaib 6-3, 6-3.

Boys U - 14 per quarter: Shaeel Tahir beat Ehtesham Arif 4-2, 4-2, Hassan Laik beat Haider Ali Rizwan 4-0, 4-1, Humza Jawad beat husnain Ali Rizwan 4-0, 4-1, Bilal Asim beat Ehtesham Humayun 4-2, 4-0, Abdul Hanan Khan beat Yahya Musa 4-0, 4-0, Ahmad Nail beat Saeed Suleman 4-0, 4-1, Farman Shakeel beat Waleed Jawad 4-2, 4-2.

U-12 1st round: Saeed Suleman beat Asfandar Yar 8-2, Raffay Attaullah beat Ali Suleman 8-0, Asad beat Naade Ali 8-0, Waleed Javeed beat Abdul Basit 8-1, Shahzaib Zahid beat Yashyar Tarrar 8-3, Hussnain Ali beat Abdul Rehman Rirzada 8-1, Mustafa Fahd beat Yahya 8-4, Abu Baker Khalil beat Musa Nissar 8-2.

U-10 1st round: Afaf suleman beat Rafy Attaullah 8-3, Zohaib Aftab beat Abdul Basit 8-5, Naadee Ali beat Abdur Rehman 8-2, Rai Waleed beat Abdulah Pirzada 8-2, Abu Bker Khalil beat Musa Nissar 8-1, Abdul Rehman beat Yaha Tarar 8-0.

Ladies singles 1st round: Noor Malik beat Zahra Suleman 6-1, 6-0, Esha Jawd beat Ashtifila Arif 6-0, 6-0, Shimza Durab beat Nida Akram 6-0, 6-0. Senior 40 plus doubles: Fayyaz Khan/Ashir Ali beat Maj Adnan/Talha Waheed 6-0, 6-4, Arif Feroz/Shakeel Ahmad beat Israr Gul/Jehanzeb Khan 4-6, 6-3, 10-6.

Seniors 45 plus doubles: Arif Feroz/Shakeel beat Fayyaz Khan/Shahbaz 6-2, 2-6, 10-6, Rashid Malik/Maj Adnan beat Brig Manzoor/Asad Warraich 6-0, 6-0.